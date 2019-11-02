Half-beef, half-bacon burger chain coming to RiNo

DENVER — Dual-personality burgers are coming to RiNo.

California-based Slater’s 50/50, whose signature burger features a patty made with 50 percent beef and 50 percent ground bacon, will open next year on the ground floor of The Hub at 3601 Walnut St., franchise owner Charlie Murray said Wednesday.

“I wanted to start it in the city, and RiNo is ideal,” Murray told BusinessDen. “It has a really identifiable personality and attitude, and I felt like a Slater’s would fit nicely.”

Murray purchased the rights to all Slater’s outposts in the state, and wants to open four to five more in the next few years. He said he thinks the concept would do especially well in Colorado Springs.

The restaurant will take up about 5,200 square feet of the Hub and is expected to open in May. Dave Eldredge, Slater’s marketing director, said Wednesday that the brand is known for its “outrageous recipes with over-the-top portions.”

