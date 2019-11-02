Dry week ahead on Front Range

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- After a week of cold and snowy weather, patterns are changing in Colorado. The week ahead will be dry and mild for most.

Sunday will bring partly cloudy skies, dry conditions, and high temperatures in the low 50s. It will be a nice day to spend time outside. The mountains will see breezy to gusty winds, especially on the Continental Divide.

Monday will be another mild and dry day. Temperatures will briefly heat up on Tuesday before a weak cold front knocks temperatures into the 40s on Wednesday and Thursday.

High temperatures will climb into the 60s on Friday and Saturday with more dry weather.

