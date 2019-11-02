Denver homeowner shoots man allegedly trying to break into his home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A Denver homeowner fired his gun at a man allegedly attempting to break into his home shortly after midnight Saturday.

Aaron Rivers, 25,was arrested and is being held for investigation of attempted burglary.

The suspect, according to Denver police, was reportedly trying to gain access into the front door of the home. When he was unsuccessful in opening the door, he began damaging furniture on the porch and broke the front window.

When Rivers tried to enter through the window, the homeowner fired several times at the suspect, striking the suspect once in the arm.

The injuries to the suspect are not considered life-threatening.

Family members tell FOX31 the homeowner told the suspect to leave several times, warning he had a gun, but Rivers proceeded to break the window.

Kathy Parsons, a neighbor across the street, woke up to police covering Wyandot street.

“I just feel sorry for my neighbors over there, they are a nice couple and they have a little boy,” Parsons said. “Then guy started to try to beat down the front door and he was afraid he had a gun ready for him to come through.”

The homeowners tell FOX31 they have no connection to Rivers.

-- Nicole Fierro wrote this report.