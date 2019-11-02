Coroner: Boulder woman found in pond accidentally drowned

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder County coroner’s office has determined that a woman whose body was found in a pond on her property accidentally drowned.

The Daily Camera reports 71-year-old Cindy Baker, a longtime teacher for the Boulder Valley School District, was found dead in north Boulder on Sept. 24. Her blood-alcohol level was 0.199 percent, more than double the legal limit for driving.

Baker’s husband, Lynn Paul “Bakes” Baker, died of Parkinson’s disease earlier this year, and the younger of her two sons, 22-year-old Tieg Baker, died of suicide in June 2005.

Cindy Baker participated in groups that included the HOPE Coalition of Boulder County to support those affected by suicide and depression. She also founded Tieg’s Walk/Run, an annual event held most recently in September 2018, to remember victims of suicide.