82 pounds of marijuana seized during traffic stop in Eagle County

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — Three people were taken into custody after the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office seized 82 pounds of marijuana discovered during a traffic violation stop.

According to the ECSO, deputies could smell marijuana when they pulled the car over on the morning of Oct. 25.

When deputies asked if the men had any marijuana in their possession, their reply was “no”. All three men in the car were under the age of 21, which is the legal age to possess the drug.

All three occupants were taken into custody and booked into the Eagle County Detentions facility when the marijuana was found.

Turner D’Trevion, age 20, was charged with distribution of marijuana-more than 50 pounds, conspiracy to commit distribution of marijuana- more than 50 pounds, and failed to use required signals-class a traffic infraction.

Tryce Jackson, age 19, was charged with distribution of marijuana-more than 50 pounds and conspiracy to commit distribution of marijuana- more than 50 pounds.

Latravion Briggs, age 20, was charged with distribution of marijuana-more than 50 pounds and conspiracy to commit distribution of marijuana- more than 50 pounds.