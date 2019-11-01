It's a big weekend at the box office because Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton are back this time for Terminator Dark Fate. This time around Sarah Connor is joined by a hybrid cyborg human. They must protect a young girl from a newly modified liquid terminator from the future. So we sent our producer colleen out to Hollywood to catch up with Linda Hamilton, she found a Colorado connection to the film. You can see this in on the big screen today.AlertMe
Terminator Dark Fate
Terminator: Dark Fate – Hits Theaters Nov. 1st
