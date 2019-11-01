SUV possibly connected to Greenwood Village armed robbery impounded

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — An SUV possibly connected to an armed robbery in Greenwood Village earlier this week has been impounded, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said Friday.

Pictures show a gray Nissan Pathfinder being towed from a street in the Denver Tech Center area of Greenwood Village, not far from where the robbery occurred.

A witness to the SUV being towed reports police knocked on doors in the area to ask people for any surveillance footage they may have.

The SUV matches the description of a getaway car from the robbery, which happened about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Bank of Colorado at 5201 S. Yosemite St.

It is unknown whether the impounded SUV has the same license plates as the one involved in the robbery.

The suspects — three males — robbed a Brinks armored vehicle at gunpoint, according to the FBI.

The robbers were wearing black or blue hoodies, masks and sunglasses. The FBI says the were armed with two semi-automatic handguns and one “AK-47 variant.”

The FBI says the suspects are between 5′ 10″ and 6′ tall. Two of the suspects have an average build and one is heavyset.

Authorities did not say how much money was stolen.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers: 720-913-7867. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

The Greenwood Village Police Department would not provide an update on the case when contacted Friday evening.