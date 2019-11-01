Rockies name Darryl Scott bullpen coach

Posted 4:53 pm, November 1, 2019, by

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies have promoted Darryl Scott to bullpen coach.

Scott replaces Darren Holmes, who’s been in the role since 2015. Colorado is coming off a 71-91 season in which the pitching staff turned in a 5.56 ERA. It was the third-highest ERA for a single season in franchise history.

Steve Foster remains the pitching coach on manager Bud Black’s staff.

The 51-year-old Scott has been a part of the Rockies organization since 2009. He’s spent the last three seasons as one of the team’s pitching coordinators. He also has served as a pitching coach for different Rockies affiliations, including 2015-16 with Triple-A Albuquerque.

Colorado said Steve Merriman will take over Scott’s role. Merriman was the pitching coach with Double-A Hartford last season.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.