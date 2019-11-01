Nestle cookie dough recalled because it may have rubber pieces

WASHINGTON — Twenty-six varieties of Nestle refrigerated, ready-to-bake cookie dough are being recalled because they might contain what are described as “food-grade rubber pieces.”

Nestle USA says the recall involves specific batch codes and includes ready-to-bake Nestle Toll House Cookie Dough bars, tubs and tube-shaped “chubs” that were distributed in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

Only those with batch codes that begin with 9189 through batch codes that begin with 9295 are affected.

The codes can be found on the product packaging after the “use or freeze-by” date and before the number 5753.

Simply Delicious Nestle Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (18oz)

Simply Delicious Nestle Toll House Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (18oz)

Simply Delicious Nestle Toll House Sugar Cookie Dough (18oz)

Nestle Toll House Chocolate Chip Chub (16.5oz)

Nestle Toll House Chocolate Chip Chub (30oz)

Nestle Toll House Chocolate Chip Lovers Club Tub (80oz)

Nestle Toll House Chocolate Chip Tub (36oz)

Nestle Toll House Chocolate Chip Tub (80oz)

Nestle Toll House Fall’n Leaves Cookie Dough (16oz)

Nestle Toll House Frozen II Cookie Dough (14oz)

Nestle Toll House Holiday Chocolate Chip Tree Sprinkle (16oz)

Nestle Toll House Monster Munch (16oz)

Nestle Toll House Pinch of Grinch Cookie Dough (14oz)

Nestle Toll House Triple Chip Cookie Dough Bar (16oz)

Nestle Toll House Ultimate Chocolate Chip Lovers (16oz)

Nestle Toll House Ultimate Turtles Cookie Bar (16oz)

Nestle Toll House White Chip Macadamia Nut (16oz)

Nestle Toll House Chocolate Chip Bar (16.5oz)

Nestle Toll House Mini Chocolate Chip Bar (16.5oz)

Nestle Toll House Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Bar (16oz)

Nestle Toll House Sugar Cookie Bar (16.5oz)

Nestle Toll House Oatmeal Raisin Cookie Bar (16.5oz)

Nestle Toll House Peanut Butter Cookie Bar (16oz)

M&M’S® Everyday Cookie Dough (14oz)

M&M’S® Ghouls Mix Cookie Dough (14oz)

M&M’S® Holiday Cookie Dough (14oz)

Anyone with these products in their home is urged to throw it away.

Nestle Toll House Morsels, Nestle Toll House Ice Cream Sandwiches, Nestle Toll House Edible Cookie Dough and Nestle Professional SKUs are not affected by the recall.

Nestle USA says no illnesses or injuries that required medial attention have been reported as a result of this recall. It also says the problem that led to the recall has been identified and fixed.

Questions can be directed to Nestle by email.