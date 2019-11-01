Marijuana gummies found among Halloween candy in Connecticut

WATERFORD, Conn. — Police are encouraging parents to check their children’s candy before eating it after several issues with the goodies given out Thursday night.

The Waterford Police Department said it learned two children younger than 18 had received a gummy candy in a sealed package, where the package material stated each bag contained 10 gummies with a corresponding THC level of 10 mg per gummy.

Parents found the candy and the children did not ingest them. No injuries were reported.

“At this time, it is unknown if the candy was intentionally handed out or was an unintentional oversight by the owner. Currently Connecticut Medical Marijuana dispensaries are not authorized to sell edible candies,” police said in a Facebook post.

Officers have completed a neighborhood canvas and the investigation is on-going.