Historic Golddigger Stadium in Idaho Springs hosts last football game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Golddigger Stadium in Idaho Springs hosted what will likely be its last official football game Friday night.

Clear Creek High School played Jefferson High School.

For more than 50 years, high school football games have been held at Golddigger Stadium.

Because the stadium is right next to Interstate 70, it serves as a landmark for people driving through the mountains.

However, the stadium is in the process of being sold.

A developer said it was interested in a separate property owned by the Clear Creek County School District but wanted to purchase the football field as well.

While the field was once home to the CCHS Golddiggers, they now play at a different one.

Proceeds from the sale could help pay for much-needed upgrades elsewhere in the district, according to the school board.

CCHS won Friday night's game.