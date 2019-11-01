Heavy snowfall ramps up avalanche danger

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- As the winter season begins in Colorado, the danger of avalanches will return to the state.

Three storms brought high snowfall totals to the mountains this week. Keystone Resort reported picking up more than 40 inches of snow, setting an October record.

Anytime there is more than 10 inches of snow on a slope, avalanches are possible.

Heavy snow led to a dangerous avalanche season in 2018-19 with the first reported slide on Oct. 15.

The most dangerous are high elevation northerly and easterly facing slopes where old, weak snow sits below the new and recently wind-drifted snow.

The central and northern mountains are under a moderate risk for an avalanche on Friday.