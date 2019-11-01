Say goodbye to cold temperatures in Colorado as we move into the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It's been a long, cold and record-setting week of snow. The good news is temperatures are expected to slowly climb over the weekend.

We are forecasting mainly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Our average high at this time of year is in the upper 50s. So, we will still be running about 10 degrees below normal, but it's better than the teens & 20s of the last week.

We will stay dry all next week with some passing clouds each day. High temperatures will stay in the 40s & 50s until the end of the week when we could reach a high near 60 degrees.

Check Colorado interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking Denver weather today on FOX31 and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.