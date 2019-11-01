Gilpin County residents complain about DIA jet noise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GILPIN COUNTY, Colo. -- Some people in Gilpin County are complaining about noise created by jets going to and from Denver International Airport.

Donna Okray, who lives near Blackhawk, says she moved to the area because it is remote.

However, she says jet noise has recently become unbearable.

“If you have to go to the bathroom in the middle of the night, you hear jets. That jet going over the house is just out of place and it’s unwelcome," Okray said.

Members of the Blackhawk-area community have formed a group called Gilpin Residents Refuse Increased Flight Traffic (GRRift).

They say the Federal Aviation Administration did not notify them about changes to flight paths that are part of the Denver Metroplex plan.

"We're hoping to actually stop the Metroplex plan," Okray said.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers reached out to federal aviation officials and are awaiting a response.

Residents will voice their concerns on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 11 a.m. at the Gilpin County Commission: 203 Eureka St., Central City.