Colorado Attorney General asks for Safe2Tell, bail reform dollars in budget request

DENVER — The Colorado Attorney General’s budget request submitted to the joint budget committee Friday includes requests for funding for Safe2Tell training, bail reform legislation implementation and expanding the Department of Law’s ability to respond to data privacy consumer complaints.

“I firmly believe that each of these funding priorities are important investments for our state. This funding will provide the Department of Law with the necessary resources to fulfill our responsibilities in school safety, protecting consumers from and responding to data breaches, and implementing bail reform,” said Phil Weiser, attorney general, in a news release.

According to the release, the following are some of the priorities in the 2020-2021 budget request:

$129,906 for the Safe2Tell program to address ongoing training and materials distribution needs so that community partners are aware of the most effective ways to keep schools safe with Safe2Tell.

$300,552 to bolster response to increasing data privacy and cybersecurity consumer complaints. The Department is requesting these resources to expand capacity to more effectively and efficiently review breach reports, evaluate circumstances surrounding each breach, conduct follow-up investigations, and initiate enforcement actions as necessary.

$6.5 million to implement an improved pre-trial services/bail reform program for all 64 counties.

Click here to read the budget request letter, and here to read the Colorado Department of Law budget request.