Cold front in northern Colorado on Friday morning; tranquil weekend ahead

DENVER -- The only fly in the ointment Friday is a cold front wobbling across Denver and northern Colorado.

It will produce a few snow showers/flurries in the northern Front Range foothills, around Fort Collins, Weld County and the Interstate 76 corridor in northeast Colorado.

Otherwise, it will stay dry with partly cloudy skies and a high of 38 degrees. The normal high this time of year is 60 degrees.

The central and southern mountains stay sunny and dry. The northern mountains go partly to mostly cloudy early with flurries, then turn sunny on Friday afternoon. Highs will be in the teens.

Saturday and Sunday look tranquil and sunny with highs of 45 to 50 degrees.

There will be sunshine with partly cloudy skies for the Broncos game on Sunday with temperatures falling through the 40s.

Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday so turn clocks back one hour.

A fast flow will be in place next week with the jet stream cutting across eastern Colorado at times.

This means fast-moving cold fronts are possible. Right now, nothing significant is on the horizon.

