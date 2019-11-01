× Boulder SWAT responds to apartment complex due to man armed with gun

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder Police Department SWAT members responded to an apartment complex Friday night due to a man reportedly armed with a gun.

About 7:15 p.m., BPD said via Twitter that SWAT is at 5040 Ralston St., which is in the north side of the city.

Police asked the public to avoid the area.

BPD said it will provide more information as it becomes available.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as FOX31 and Channel 2 learn more.