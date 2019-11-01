Boulder police investigating homicide; suspect arrested at Table Mesa Park-N-Ride

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department says a homicide suspect was arrested at the Table Mesa RTD Park-N-Ride Friday evening.

The Park-N-Ride is located on Table Mesa Drive next to U.S. Highway 36.

BPD did not say whether the homicide occurred at the Park-N-Ride or elsewhere.

Police have the area blocked off and said they will let the public know when it is possible to return.

BPD said it will provide more information about the incident shortly.

The names of the suspect and victim have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

