Body found along Ute Highway in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A body was found Friday morning on Ute Highway in Boulder County.

According to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, a driver saw what they believed to be a dead person beside the road in the 9000 block of Ute Highway, and around 11:45 a.m. Friday emergency crews responded to the scene.

A man was found wearing layers of clothing and a blanket on the side of the highway. No signs of trauma were noted, according to the release, upon initial investigation.

The man who died was described in the release as being 40-60 years old, and possibly of Hispanic or Native American descent.

The investigation into his death is ongoing.

If anybody has any information about the man, contact the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office at (303) 441-3650.