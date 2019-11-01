3 wounded in separate shootings 5 blocks apart in Lower Downtown Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Three people were injured and one suspect is in custody after two shootings five blocks apart in Lower Downtown on Friday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The first shooting happened in front of the Dorchester Club near 14th and Market streets.

A man and a woman were shot and taken to a hospital for treatment. Police said both are in stable condition.

A man was arrested in connection to the shooting. What led to the shooting is unknown.

About 20 minutes later, police responded to a shooting at 19th and Market streets, about five blocks from the first shooting.

A man was shot in the shoulder and was taken to a hospital. Police did not release any suspect information.

It's the latest in a string of violence in the LoDo neighborhood despite moves by police to increase patrols and safety in the entertainment area.

Much of the violence happens in the early-morning hours after bars and clubs close at 2 a.m.