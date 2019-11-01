14-year-old boy in custody following pursuit, crash in Parker

PARKER, Colo. — A 14-year-old boy was taken into custody following a pursuit that ended in a crash in Parker Friday morning.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the boy was wanted in connection to a burglary and attempted assault on a peace officer Thursday night.

On Friday morning, a deputy spotted the vehicle wanted in connection to the alleged crimes.

The driver of the vehicle — the 14-year-old boy — refused to stop, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies deployed a stop stick, which punctured at least one of the vehicle’s tires.

The suspect then crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Twenty Mile Road.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect ran away but was caught and taken into custody.

Authorities have not yet said which charges he may face.

No one was injured in the crash.

The intersection was partially shut down following the crash. It reopened just before 12 p.m.

