Paralympic Athlete Overcoming the Odds

At the age of 9, Ryan Boyle was hit by a truck at friend's birthday party. He was given no chance of survival by many who recognized what grave condition he was in. After awakening from a two-month coma, he spent the next seven in an intensive rehab hospital in New York.

His passion for an active lifestyle prevailed through his accident. He was introduced to Paralympic cycling, and he's now a member of the U.S. national team competing all over the world.

Boyle plans to participate in the Paralympics in Tokyo.