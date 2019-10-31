× One dead, 2 seriously injured in wrong-way crash on I-25 in Northglenn

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — One person was killed and two others were seriously injured in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 25 in Northglenn early Thursday.

According to the Northglenn Police Department, the crash occurred about 12 a.m. near I-25 and East 120th Avenue.

Responding officers were told a vehicle was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of the interstate when it struck a full-size pickup and then crashed into another vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle going the wrong way was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver was a man. His name has not been released.

Two other adults were taken to local hospitals with serious injuries.

A fourth person involved in the crash was not hurt.

Police say it is not yet known whether drugs or alcohol were involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NPD Det. Burkhalter at: 303-450-8856 or Det. Spresser at: 303-450-8859.

Anonymous tips can also be made to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers: 720-913-7867.