Need help shoveling? Denver and FOX31 have placards to let neighbors know

DENVER -- It has now been more than 24 hours since the snow stopped falling in Denver, which means legally, residents should have cleared the sidewalks next to their properties.

But across the city, it's not hard to find sidewalks still covered in snow.

"It's easy to assume that they're lazy or that they don't want to go out there and put forth the effort," said Derek Okubo. "But oftentimes, there's reasons, such as the individual being an older adult, or health issues which prevents them from going out to shovel."

Okubo is the executive director for Denver's Human Rights and Community Partnership, which runs Denver Snow Angels.

The agency is now handing out placards designed for those who need a little help shoveling.

The brightly colored placards read "PLEASE HELP ME SHOVEL!", and are free for those in need.

"If a neighbor sees this, that's a message, and what we're looking for is neighbors helping neighbors," Okubo said.

Okubo has a personal connection to the campaign. His father passed away following a heart injury he suffered while shoveling.

"He was out there shoveling and he shouldn't have been. And he had a heart incident happen and went into the hospital, and unfortunately, didn't come out of the hospital as a result," Okubo said. "So this type of program really hits home for me."

The placards are free for Denver residents. You can call 720-913-8452 to have one shipped to your home.

The signs are also available in Spanish.

If you live outside of Denver city limits, the KDVR/KWGN Graphics Department created placards you can print out and hang on your door following a snowstorm.