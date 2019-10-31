Mesa County hunters plead guilty, fined for illegally killing moose near Lake City

GUNNISON, Colo. — Husband and wife hunters from Mesa County have pleaded guilty and paid fines totaling nearly $2,000 for the illegal killing of a moose near Lake City, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said Thursday.

The killing happened Oct. 4 near the inlet of Lake San Cristobal, about 10 miles south of Lake City high in the San Juan Mountains.

Wildlife officers said the cow moose was shot on private property where hunting is not allowed.

Susan Boyles, 67, shot the moose and was charged with hunting on private property without permission and unlawful take of wildlife.

Boyles, who did not have a valid moose license, was fined $1,646.50, officials said.

Her husband, Donald Boyles, 68, was charged with hunting and trespassing without permission. He was fined $276.50.

The meat of the moose was donated to local families.

“During an interview with CPW officers the couple did express remorse,” said J Wenum, area wildlife manager in Gunnison.

“The couple said that they did not see the ‘no hunting’ and ‘no trespassing’ signs posted around the property. Hunting is not allowed on that property.

“The bottom line is you need to know where you are and what is legal in areas where you go, and that applies to all recreational users.”

Susan Boyles told officers that after the moose was killed, she saw two moose calves nearby. She said had she seen the calves, she would not have opened fire.

Wildlife officials said the calves had already been weaned.

“Moose are very hardy animals and those calves had transitioned to a regular diet of willows and other vegetation which are abundant in that area,” Wenum said.

The couple will also undergo a Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission administrative hearing process to determine how long their hunting and fishing privileges could be suspended.