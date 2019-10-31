Looking for a Little Adventure for your Taste Buds, Check out Beer and Bug Pairing at Cerveceria Colorado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

More than two billion people eat insects as part of their regular diet. Are you one of them? Hola! bugs are delicious! And Cerveceria Colorado, Rocky Mountain Micro Ranch and the amazing Chef Jose of Pepe Warrior are teaming up to show you just how delicious they are, especially when paired with Mexican-inspired beers!

The Denver Beer Company and Cerveceria Colorado is hosting a Beer + Bug Pairing on November 2nd from 11am - 5pm. Each pairing is $25 a ticket and you get a chance to try the following pairings: