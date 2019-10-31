‘I could use a hand:’ Get your shoveling signs from the FOX31 Problem Solvers

There are people all across Colorado who need help as snow piles up on sidewalks and driveways. If you’re unable to shovel on your own or know someone who needs assistance, the signs below can help.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers have created the following signs you can print out and hang at your home to let others know “I need a hand.”

Be sure to share this page with people who may need help. And if your able, look out for neighbors who need a hand shoveling when snow falls.

Print your signs

There are two versions. One you can place in a window, the other you can cut out to hang on a door handle.

Click on the sign you need below to get a full-size version to print out.