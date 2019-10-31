Dry Halloween with temperatures 20 degrees below normal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Temperatures are cold on Halloween morning but not as cold as they could be.

A Chinook (warming) wind kept temperatures above zero across the Denver area.

A record low of 7 degrees for Halloween was set at 3:33 a.m. at Denver International Airport, the official recording station for the city.

That broke the previous record low of 10 degrees set in 1991, but it was not close to breaking the all-time record low in October of minus-2 degrees set on Oct. 29, 1917..

The normal high this time of year in Denver is 60 degrees, but on Thursday, Front Range highs will only reach 41 degrees with lots of sunshine.

Mountain highs will be in the teens and 20s with gusty winds above treeline on the Continental Divide and to the east.

Trick-or-treat can expect clear skies with temperatures falling toward 32 degrees by 6 p.m. then into the 20s. Wind will be light, under 15 mph.

A fast-moving cold front makes a brief appearance in Denver, Boulder, Loveland and Fort Collins on Friday.

There's a 10% chance of a snow shower mainly in northern Colorado and Extra clouds. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s.

The northern mountain could see a snow shower on Friday because of the front. Otherwise, it will be sunny in the central and southern mountains.

It will be sunny on Saturday and Sunday across the metro area with highs in the 40s.

Another possible cold front with snow hits Colorado on Monday, though it's not a certainty.

