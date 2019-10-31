Getting Your Tires Ready for Winter

Did you know at 45 degrees you can start to see your breath? It’s also the same temperature all-season tires start to lose their traction and gripping capabilities.
Randy Williams with Discount Tires, joins us to show us how to get our tires ready for winter.
Here are 4 tire and road safety tips for winter:
- Invest in Winter Tires
- Replace all four tires with winter tires if you regularly drive in temps 45 degrees or below.
2. Get Pressure Right and Check It Often
- The air inside your tires supports the weight of your car, so use a tire pressure gauge to make sure each tire is filled to the vehicle manufacturer’s recommended inflation level (located in the instruction manual or on the inside door) at least once a month.
- As the outside temperature drops, so does tire inflation pressure. For every 10 degree drop in
ambient temperature, your tires lose 1 PSI and can trigger your TPMS alarm.
- Keep a tire pressure gauge in your vehicle so you always have one on hand.
- Check Your Tread
- Tread depth determines a vehicle’s safe stopping distance. You can check it by sticking a
penny upside-down in a tread groove – it’s time to replace if Lincoln’s head is visible.
- Rotate Often
- To increase tread life, rotate your tires every 6,000 miles or earlier if irregular wear develops.