Getting Your Tires Ready for Winter

Did you know at 45 degrees you can start to see your breath? It’s also the same temperature all-season tires start to lose their traction and gripping capabilities.

Randy Williams with Discount Tires, joins us to show us how to get our tires ready for winter.

Here are 4 tire and road safety tips for winter:

Invest in Winter Tires

Replace all four tires with winter tires if you regularly drive in temps 45 degrees or below.

2. Get Pressure Right and Check It Often

The air inside your tires supports the weight of your car, so use a tire pressure gauge to make sure each tire is filled to the vehicle manufacturer’s recommended inflation level (located in the instruction manual or on the inside door) at least once a month.

As the outside temperature drops, so does tire inflation pressure. For every 10 degree drop in

ambient temperature, your tires lose 1 PSI and can trigger your TPMS alarm.

Keep a tire pressure gauge in your vehicle so you always have one on hand.

Check Your Tread

Tread depth determines a vehicle’s safe stopping distance. You can check it by sticking a

penny upside-down in a tread groove – it’s time to replace if Lincoln’s head is visible.

Rotate Often