Furnace not working properly? Technicians recommend checking filters

DENVER -- Amid record-breaking cold, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) companies in the Denver area have been inundated with calls for help.

Ana Hernandez called Unique Heating and Air Conditioning Wednesday because her furnace was not working properly.

"This morning, I was about to cry because it was, like, freezing," Hernandez said.

HVAC technician Julio Garza responded.

"When it starts to hit below 10 degrees, we're usually busy throughout the night, even," Garza said.

Upon examining Hernandez's furnace, Garza found the source of the problem: her air filter was covered in dust and warped.

Garza believes the dirty filter was causing the furnace to overheat and shutdown.

"I feel bad for not changing it but I didn't think it was going to be that dirty. I just changed it in August," Hernandez said.

Garza recommends furnaces be maintained and inspected at least once annually.

Experts recommend changing filters every 30 days.