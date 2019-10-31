Fire destroys gun range and store in Englewood

Posted 4:20 am, October 31, 2019, by , Updated at 06:15AM, October 31, 2019
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- A large fire broke out at a gun range and store in Englewood on Thursday morning, the Denver Fire Department said.

The fire started just before 4 a.m. at The Shootist Gun Range in the 2900 block of South Galapago Street, near South Santa Fe Drive and West Dartmouth Avenue.

Flames were seen coming out of the roof and the building was fully involved when firefighters arrived.

Denver Fire assisted Englewood in fighting the fire from the outside, putting out hot spots.

About 50 people received reverse emergency notification calls to evacuate the area because of the fire, but most have been allowed to return home, the Englewood Police Department said.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

