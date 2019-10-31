× FBI searching for suspects who robbed armored vehicle at gunpoint in Greenwood Village

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is seeking the public’s help identifying and locating three people accused of robbing an armored vehicle in the Denver Tech Center area of Greenwood Village.

On Thursday, the FBI Denver field office said the incident occurred about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Bank of Colorado at 5201 S. Yosemite St.

The suspects — three males — robbed a Brinks armored vehicle at gunpoint, according to the FBI.

Surveillance videos show the incident:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The robbers were wearing black or blue hoodies, masks and sunglasses. The FBI says the were armed with two semi-automatic handguns and one "AK-47 variant."

The FBI says the suspects are between 5' 10" and 6' tall. Two of the suspects have an average build and one is heavyset.

They fled the scene in a 2013-2016 gray Nissan Pathfinder with stolen Colorado license plates CVD-251.

Authorities did not say how much money was stolen.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers: 720-913-7867. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered. Tipsters can remain anonymous.