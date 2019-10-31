Engineering students compete in AI-powered race

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLETON — Some of the brightest students from Colorado’s top engineering schools competed in an interesting event at Lockheed Martin’s Waterton Canyon campus on Thursday.

It’s called the AWS (Amazon Web Services) DeepRacer League.

Students and staff members were tasked with creating algorithms to run a miniature autonomous race car on a track. The goal is to have the vehicles stay in the lane of the track and complete it in the fastest time.

“They have to actually design the algorithm, they have to teach the car to be autonomous on the track and stay in the bounds,” said Dan Driscoll, acting CIO of Lockheed Martin Space. “The vehicles will actually get smarter and the algorithm will get smarter as the vehicles go around the track”.

The students competing in the event are from the Colorado School of Mines, CU Boulder and Metro State.

