× E-scooters pulled from Denver streets after snowstorms

DENVER — E-scooters have been pulled from Denver streets after this week’s snowstorms.

Riders have logged about 4 million miles since the scooters hit the streets last year. There are about 3,000 scooters in Denver.

Some scooter companies have said they are looking into beefing up rides for the winter, meaning bigger and tougher tires.

But all of the companies — Bird, Razor, Lyft and Lime — say conditions are too dicey to let people ride until the snow melts.

They worry about the liability of someone hitting the ice or snow, crashing, then suing the companies.

“Safety is our top priority,” Lime said. “The Denver fleet is being temporarily withdrawn at this time due to inclement and will return to the streets as soon as it is safe to do so.”

Temperatures are expected to warm up this weekend.