Commerce City family of man killed on Halloween in 2015 still seeking answers

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. -- A Commerce City family is pleading for help finding the people who killed their son on Halloween night in 2015.

Investigators are still searching for answers in the murder of 24-year-old Dillon Bueno. He was gunned down in his family’s driveway.

“It gets harder the longer time goes by. It gets harder for us to be without him," said Lucy Bueno, Dillon's mother.

Leo Bueno said his son had gone to his car to get more candy for trick-or-treaters.

"I just heard two loud pops. The little girl with him came running in. He got shot. He passed away in my arms. I should say our arms," Leo said.

Part of the couple's pain is not knowing who killed their son. Adams County investigators initially said they were looking for three men who were wearing black hoodies and skeleton masks covering most of their faces.

“It's just been hard dealing with it, wondering why. For what? They didn't take nothing of his," Lucy said.

Dillon's family says any piece of information is important, no matter how insignificant one may think it is. They say someone knows something.

“People hopefully start talking about it. It's just waiting and wondering not knowing. That's the worst. Trying to get justice for him. He didn't deserve what happened to him," Lucy said.

The couple says it would mean the world to them for someone to come forward and help.

“If anyone knows anything, please come forward because it's just tearing us apart. Not a day goes by we don't have a thought of him," Leo said.

Call our Support the Shield partners at Metro Denver Crime Stoppers if you can help: 720-913-7867.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for an award up to $2,000.

Tips can also be submitted online.

To be eligible for the award and to remain anonymous, tipsters must call the tip line or submit a tip online.

The tip line is answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week.