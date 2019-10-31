Chilly Halloween night; slightly warmer weekend ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There will be a few clouds around Thursday evening along with a gentle breeze and temperatures that will turn colder as the sun sets.

Here is a look at the trick-or-treat forecast for metro Denver:

A weak cold front will slide across mainly northeast Colorado on Friday. There will be more clouds in that corner of the state along with a few flurries in areas closer to Wyoming and Nebraska.

In Denver, the cold front will bring some passing clouds and a little wind. The front will keep temperatures in the chilly mid- to upper 30s.

The weekend is looking dry and mainly sunny, as is most of next week.

As more snow melts, temperatures will start to warm to the 40s, 50s and back to near 60 degrees, which is normal for this time of year.

