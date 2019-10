Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The American Cancer Society's Champions of Hope Gala is being held Nov. 9th at 6pm at the Wings Over the Rockies Air and Space Museum.

12-Year-Old Quade Marks is a cancer survivor and the Mission Speaker this year. Childhood cancer is currently the leading cause of disease-related deaths in children ages 1-14 in the United States. This year, the gala is raising money for pediatric cancer.