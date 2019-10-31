Update: No device found after man claimed to have bomb at Arapahoe County District Attorney’s Office

No device found after man claimed to have bomb at Arapahoe County District Attorney’s Office

Posted 1:06 pm, October 31, 2019, by , Updated at 02:05PM, October 31, 2019

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A man walked into the Arapahoe County District Attorney’s Office saying he had a bomb in his car Thursday afternoon, but the bomb squad did not find a device. A man is in custody, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said.

Following the search of an SUV in the parking lot, the scene was cleared around 1:40 p.m.  The office is located at 6450 South Revere Parkway in Centennial.

Bomb squad at Arapahoe County District Attorney’s Office on Oct. 31, 2019. (Photo: FOX31)

Video from SkyFOX showed members of the bomb squad, as well as a dog, at an SUV. Equipment from the bomb squad was also near the vehicle.

Bomb squad at Arapahoe County District Attorney’s Office on Oct. 31, 2019. (Photo: FOX31)

An earlier shelter-in-place has been lifted for the area. No other information has been shared by officials.

Bomb squad at Arapahoe County District Attorney’s Office on Oct. 31, 2019. (Photo: FOX31)

For breaking news alerts on your phone, get the FOX31 & Channel 2 app.

AlertMe
Google Map for coordinates 39.599014 by -104.841403.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.