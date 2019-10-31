No device found after man claimed to have bomb at Arapahoe County District Attorney’s Office

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — A man walked into the Arapahoe County District Attorney’s Office saying he had a bomb in his car Thursday afternoon, but the bomb squad did not find a device. A man is in custody, the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said.

Following the search of an SUV in the parking lot, the scene was cleared around 1:40 p.m. The office is located at 6450 South Revere Parkway in Centennial.

Video from SkyFOX showed members of the bomb squad, as well as a dog, at an SUV. Equipment from the bomb squad was also near the vehicle.

An earlier shelter-in-place has been lifted for the area. No other information has been shared by officials.

