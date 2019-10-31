× Altitude reaches deal with DirecTV, programming resumes

DENVER — Altitude TV has reached a multi-year deal with DirecTV. The companies announced the agreement Thursday night.

Altitude had been in a virtual blackout since August, when its contracts with DirecTV, Comcast and DISH Network expired.

The three cable and satellite companies are the “Big Three” providers of television programming in the Denver metro area.

Altitude is owned by Kroenke Sports and Entertainment, the same company that owns the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche.

In addition to airing the Nuggets and Avalanche, Altitude shows the University of Denver Pioneers, the Colorado Rapids, the Denver Outlaws and the Colorado Mammoth.

It is unknown whether Comcast or DISH will reach a similar agreement with Altitude.

“Altitude and AT&T/DIRECTV thank local sports fans for their patience while they worked toward this new agreement,” the companies said in a press release.

Specifics of the agreement were not released.

Thursday night’s Nuggets game will be shown on TNT.