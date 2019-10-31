Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's the Super Bowl of Colorado Wines. The Colorado Wine Industry Development Board, part of the Colorado Department of Agriculture, proudly announces the 14 Colorado wines that have been selected to comprise the 2019 Governor's Cup Wine Collection. This year's competition included 251 wine submissions from 43 local wineries - including several new wineries, all of which were judged by a panel of sommeliers, chefs, writers and wine expert from around the country.

The 14 winning wines will be put into the Governor's Cup Collection, wines designated to reflect the high quality of the Colorado wine industry.