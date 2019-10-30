Coors’ Colorado connection remains powerful despite headquarters move

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Coors was founded in Colorado in 1873, and with so much history, it may seem odd to some that Molson Coors' headquarters are moving from downtown Denver to Chicago.

“We like to say that no two entities have done more than John Denver and Coors to brand modern Colorado,” said Sam Bock, a historian at the History Colorado Center, where the exhibit “Beer Here” is currently underway.

“Without Coors, you don't have the beer industry in Colorado. It's the biggest single-site brewery in North America,” Bock said.

Moreover, Bock says Coors has long been a cultural touchstone for the state.

“For the longest time, they marketed their beer as being made with pure Rocky Mountain spring water, and their marketing really connected people to this sense of the West, to the sense of Colorado as a place of adventure and purity,” Bock said.

The connection, he believes, will continue. The iconic brewery in Golden will remain open and will get an infusion of investment money.

Still, some in Golden are surprised that the headquarters will move out of state.

“It will be a little strange, but who knows if it will make any difference or not?” one man said.

However, others aren’t surprised at all.

"I think given that they merged with another large beer company, that's not too surprising. And I think a lot of people will still associate Coors with Colorado," Jim Dewey said.