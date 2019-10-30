United Airlines to begin nonstop service from DIA to Bahamas in March

DENVER — United Airlines will begin offering nonstop service between Denver International Airport and Nassau, Bahamas, beginning in March.

“Denver is continuing to expand its international reach to new destinations, and we’re excited that Nassau will be added to that growing list,” Mayor Michael Hancock said in a statement.

The first flight will be March 7. The service will operate on Saturdays year-round except for mid-August through late October, which is the height of hurricane season in the Caribbean.

“Nassau has never before been served nonstop from Denver,” airport CEO Kim Day said. “Not only will this benefit Denver-originating travelers, but United’s new service will be their furthest point west served nonstop from the Caribbean.”

Airport officials said about 500 people a week travel between Denver and Nassau. It’s expected that demand for the nonstop service will grow substantially.

The addition is part of international growth by United in Denver.

On Friday, the airline will expand its service to Heathrow Airport in London to year-round. United began service to Frankfurt, Germany, in May.

The addition of Nassau will bring to 14 the number of nonstop flights from DIA to international destinations in seven countries.