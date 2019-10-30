Snow clears out, sunshine moves in; record cold temperatures tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER-- The storm ends Wednesday morning, then sunshine takes hold for lunch through the evening rush hour. It will be 19 degrees for a high this afternoon in Denver.

Cold temperatures will remain. We already tied the record low for tonight, which is 7 set in 1991. The low tonight will be 2 degrees.

The all-time record low for October is minus-2 degrees. It's possible we get very close to this overnight into Thursday morning.

There will be sunshine on Halloween and temperatures will warm briefly above freezing.

Trick-or-Treat forecast: Clear skies and cold temperatures falling through the 20s into the teens.

Sunshine on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Warmer temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

