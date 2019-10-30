Southwest Airlines’ Charleston-Denver flights resume in 2020

Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Record cold temperatures overnight

A Southwest Airlines jet sits on the runway at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on April 17, 2018. (Photo: DOMINICK REUTER/AFP/Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Southwest Airlines will resume seasonal nonstop flights next spring between Charleston and Denver.

The Post and Courier reports the Dallas-based airline announced the plans Wednesday. It will offer the nearly four-hour flight from Charleston at 5:55 p.m. on launch day, Saturday, April 18. The flight will leave the Mile High City at 10:45 a.m.

Subsequent departure times from Charleston may vary, according to Southwest Airlines’ website.

Bookings are available now through June 6.

Southwest offered the seasonal service this past season. Two other carriers — United and Frontier — offer flights from Charleston International Airport to Denver.

