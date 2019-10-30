× Several RTD trips cancelled due to operator shortage

DENVER– The Regional Transportation District cancelled several trips on the E and F lines Wednesday due to operator shortage.

The following routes will be disrupted, according to RTD:

Northbound: Departing Ridgegate Station to 18th and California Station

5:42 a.m.

7:42 a.m.

9:27 a.m.

11:27 a.m.

1:27 p.m.- Trip resumes northbound from Broadway Station at 2:00 p.m.

Southbound: Departing 18th & Stout Station to Ridgegate Station:

6:34 a.m.

10:19 a.m.

12:19 p.m.

Delays are also possible due to winter weather conditions. Check your RTD ride here.

If you’re planning on driving instead of taking RTD, here are the real-time travel times.