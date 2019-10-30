Several RTD trips cancelled due to operator shortage
DENVER– The Regional Transportation District cancelled several trips on the E and F lines Wednesday due to operator shortage.
The following routes will be disrupted, according to RTD:
Northbound: Departing Ridgegate Station to 18th and California Station
- 5:42 a.m.
- 7:42 a.m.
- 9:27 a.m.
- 11:27 a.m.
- 1:27 p.m.- Trip resumes northbound from Broadway Station at 2:00 p.m.
Southbound: Departing 18th & Stout Station to Ridgegate Station:
- 6:34 a.m.
- 10:19 a.m.
- 12:19 p.m.
Delays are also possible due to winter weather conditions. Check your RTD ride here.
If you’re planning on driving instead of taking RTD, here are the real-time travel times.AlertMe