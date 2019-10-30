× National Wreaths Across America Day – 12/14

Who: Senior Veterans, Inc.

What: Wreaths Across America

When: Saturday, December 14th – phone bank on Monday, November 11th from 6a – noon

Where: Fort Logan National Cemetery (click for map)

FOX31, as part of Serving Those Who Serve, is honored to partner with Senior Veterans, Inc. to support the Wreaths Across America campaign. Join us on their mission to ensure every veteran laid to rest in Fort Logan National Cemetery receives a wreath and gets remembered this holiday season.

In our ongoing effort to support and tell the stories of our veterans, FOX31 has joined Senior Veterans, Inc. in their mission to lay a wreath on every headstone in Fort Logan National Cemetery. To help see this mission through FOX31 will be hosting a phone bank on Veterans Day to collect funds for Senior Veterans, Inc. that will go directly to the purchase of wreaths. Tune in on Monday, November 11th from 6a – noon and learn about the work Senior Veterans, Inc. does, hear the stories of our brave veterans and, if you are able, donate to help ensure a deserving veteran recieves a wreath on their headstone.

Afterward, mark your calendars and join us on Saturday, December 14th as hundreds of volunteers descend upon Fort Logan National Cemetery to help lay the wreaths. There is no better way to honor our veterans this holiday season than to join others and help lay thousands of wreaths on each headstone.

For more information and to donate, click here.