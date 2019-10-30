Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Record cold temperatures overnight

National Cat Day

Today is National Cat Day. The Dumb Friend's League came on to tell us about the benefits of adopting a cat and to give advice on Halloween night when it comes to all pets. For more information on adoption go to DDFL.org

