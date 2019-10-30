× Molson Coors closing Denver office following a third-quarter loss of $402 million

DENVER— The president and CEO of Molson Coors announced on Wednesday morning that the Denver office will be closed, and Chicago will become the commercial headquarters.

In a blog post, Molson Coors said it will reinvest savings into its business.

“Our business is at an inflection point,” Hattersley said, in a statement. “We can continue down the path we’ve been on for several years now, or we can make the significant and difficult changes necessary to get back on the right track.” shared CEO Gavin Hattersley.

The company says it expects between 400 and 500 salaried positions to be cut.

Molson Coors Brewing Co. (TAP) on Wednesday reported a third-quarter loss of $402.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

Molson Coors says it will retire the name “MillerCoors” and use a new name “Molson Coors Beverage Co.” starting January 1.

