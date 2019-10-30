× Lakewood man found guilty of murder in shooting death of wife

GOLDEN, Colo. — A Lakewood man was found guilty this week of first-degree murder in the shooting death of his wife who had been diagnosed with terminal brain surgery, the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

A jury in Jefferson County deliberated one hour on Monday before finding Bruce Bagwell, 60, guilty in the death of Theresa Bagwell, 58.

On Feb. 6, the Lakewood Police Department received a call from Theresa Bagwell’s elderly father, prosecutors said.

The man told police that when he called to talk to his daughter, Bruce Bagwell told him that he had shot and killed his wife of 37 years.

When police arrived to the house in the 9800 block of West 26th Avenue, they found Theresa Bagwell dead.

She was naked, sitting in a wheelchair and had suffered three shotgun blasts, prosecutors said.

Theresa Bagwell had been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer in January.

The couple chose in-home hospice care instead of treatment. A hospice care provider was with Theresa Bagwell earlier in the day she was killed, prosecutors said.

During testimony, evidence was presented that Bruce Bagwell was behind Theresa Bagwell when he shot her twice in the back of the head with a shotgun.

He then came around to face her and fired a blast at close range into her chest, prosecutors said.

Bruce Bagwell is being held without bond at the Jefferson County Jail. He will be sentenced Nov. 13.