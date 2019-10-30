Halloween is deadliest night of the year for child pedestrian deaths; AAA has tips for parents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- According to AAA Colorado, Halloween is the deadliest night of the year for child pedestrians.

Citing national statistics, the transportation group says around 55 to 60 juvenile pedestrians die in the U.S. on Halloween, compared to 16 to 18 on an average night.

“It is orders of magnitude,” said Skyler McKinley with AAA. “It is more dangerous for children (Halloween) night than any other night of the year.”

McKinley recommends the following to parents: